Στην πόλη Nablas στη Δυτική Όχθη, ο Said και ο Khaled, οι οποίοι έχουν προσφερθεί εθελοντικά να γίνουν βομβιστές αυτοκτονίας, λαμβάνουν το μήνυμα ότι αυτή η στιγμή θα είναι την επόμενη μέρα και θα είναι η πρώτη επιχείρηση της οργάνωσης μέσα σε δύο χρόνια. Είναι ξυρισμένοι και κουρεμένοι, με μαύρα κοστούμια, έτοιμοι να παρουσιαστούν ως έποικοι στο Τελ Αβίβ για ένα γάμο. Κάτι πάει στραβά στο πέρασμα, διαχωρίζονται, και τη δράση αναβάλλεται, για αρκετά μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα αρκετό για να αμφισβητηθεί το τι είναι έτοιμοι να κάνουν. Η Suha, μορφωμένη κόρη ενός μάρτυρα, προκαλεί τη δράση. Της αρέσει ο Said και έχει τις δικές της ιδέες. «Σύμφωνα με το επάγγελμα, είμαστε ήδη νεκροί», είναι το συμπέρασμα του Khaled. Η τύχη και το θέλημα του Θεού, φαίνεται να οδηγούν τον Said. Πρέπει να είμαστε ηθικοί, υποστηρίζει η Suha. Μπορούν να αλλάξουν τα μυαλά;

