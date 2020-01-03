Την πρώτη έκθεση του 2020 με θέμα «Just Andros», του Γιώργου Σαλταφέρου, θα παρουσιάσει η gallery genesis την Πέμπτη 9 Ιανουαρίου 2020 στις 8μμ, η οποία θα διαρκέσει έως την 1η Φεβρουαρίου 2020.

Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση – Επιμέλεια έκθεσης: Γιώργος Τζάνερης

Την έκθεση προλογίζουν με τα κείμενά τους:

-Katharina Bütikofer

Artist, Curator, Tutor at the University of Bern Switzerland

-Ίρις Κρητικού

Ιστορικός Τέχνης και Ανεξάρτητη Επιμελήτρια

Λίγα λόγια για τον Καλλιτέχνη

Ο Γιώργος Σαλταφέρος γεννήθηκε στην Άνδρο το 1966. Σπούδασε Παιδαγωγικά και Πολιτικές Επιστήμες στην Αθήνα και Διδακτική της Τέχνης στο Πανεπιστήμιο της Βέρνης, Χαρακτική, Έρευνα στο Σχέδιο και Ιστορία της Τέχνης στη Σχολή Καλών Τεχνών της Βέρνης στην Ελβετία. Έλαβε Μεταπτυχιακό τίτλο σπουδών στη Διδακτική της Τέχνης και Μουσειοπαιδαγωγική από το Πανεπιστήμιο της Βέρνης. Έχει πραγματοποιήσει 27 ατομικές εκθέσεις στην Ελλάδα, Ελβετία και Γαλλία, ενώ έχει συμμετάσχει σε πολλές ομαδικές εκθέσεις.

ΑΤΟΜΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΘΕΣΕΙΣ

2020 Just Andros, gallery genesis, Athens, Greece

2019 Potamos Aidonia,Andros, Greece.

2019 like water, Art place Adamantia,Andros, Greece.

2018 water reflections, fish & olive Gallery, Halki, Naxos, Greece.

2018 Annual Reception of the Swiss Embassy’s Alumni Network

2017 SPATIAL MEMORY, Muri-ART gallery, Muri b. Bern, Switzerland,

2017 SPATIAL MEMORY, gallery genesis, Athens, Greece

2016 SALTAFEROS & SPIEZER, Spiez, Switzerland.

2015 EinFluss / Muri-ART Gallerie, Muri b. Bern, Switzerland.

2014 AARE UND MEER,Schneller Wohnkunstraum,Bern, Switzerland .

2013 La mer est ton miroir, Genesis Gallery, Athens, Greece.

2011 Kunstvitrine “contrast“, Bern, Switzerland.

2009 Kunstvitrine “contrast“, Bern, Switzerland | Kunstraum QUER, Bern, Switzerland.

2008 Night shift, ΑΕΝΑΟΝ Gallery, Athens, Greece.

2007 Lithoanagrafes, Municipality of Korthion, Andros, Greece | Kunstvitrine “contrast“, Bern, Switzerland | Kunstraum QUER, Bern, Switzerland.

2006 Municipal Art Gallery of Mykonos, Mykonos Island, Greece.

2005 Book-shop, Irene Candinas, Bern, Switzerland | Kunstvitrine “contrast“, Bern, Switzerland | Villa Staubli-Achileos, Bern, Switzerland.

2004 Cultural Center, St. Martin, Chapaize, Burgund, France | Kunstvitrine “contrast“, Bern, Switzerland | Multiplex Gaumentanz, Bern, Switzerland.

2003 Cultural Center, St. Martin, Chapaize, Burgund, France | Multiplex Gaumentanz, Bern, Switzerland | Silent Places [photography], Municipal Library of Korthion, Andros Island, Greece | Silent Places [painting], Empeirikeio High School of Andros, Andros Island, Greece.

2002 Diploma Exhibition, Uni-Bern, Bern, Switzerland.

Info

Gallery Genesis.

35 HARITOS Street,

Kolonaki 10675

Athens, Greece.

Tel.: +30 211 7100566

www.gallerygenesisathens.com

Gallery Genesis Opening Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday – Friday 11:30 – 21:30

Wednesday – Saturday 11:30 – 15:30

Μοιράσου το άρθρο: