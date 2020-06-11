Distinguished members of the international film community form the Jury of the 5th “Beyond Borders” International Documentary Festival, which will be held between 23rd – 30th August, 2020 in Castellorizo island, Greece.

This year’s jury consists of Barbara Wackernagel- Jacobs – Producer, Director (Head of Jury), Panagiotis Iosifelis – Screenwriter, Head of the Film Studies Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, Aristoteles University of Thessaloniki, Margje de Koning – Artistic Director of “Movies that Matter” Film Festival, Aris Fatouros– Program Advisor at Hellenic Parliament Television Channel and Stelios Kymionis – Head of Audiovisual Archives and Education R&D at EKOME.

The jury of the Festival will award the following prizes: Best History Documentary, Best Socio-political Documentary, Best Short Length Documentary– all of them a kind courtesy of the Hellenic Parliament-, Best Greek Documentary, sponsored by Aristotle’s University of Thessaloniki, the Special Award of Mediterranean Friendship by EKOME Media and the Special Award of “Odyssey” sponsored by the General Secretariat of Greeks Abroad (MFA).

«Beyond Borders» is organized by the Hellenic History Foundation, in co-organization with Ecrans des Mondes (Paris) and the Society for the Restoration of Megisti, Castellorizo (Sydney), held under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad, of the Municipality of Megisti, and the Embassies of Australia, the U.S. and Israel in Athens. The main sponsors are the Hellenic Parliament, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Secretariat General for the Aegean and Island Policy, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation and EKOME Media.

Please find below more details for the Jury.

Μοιράσου το άρθρο: