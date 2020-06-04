39 άτομα, εκ των οποίων 37 παιδιά, τραυματίστηκαν σε επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε ένα νηπιαγωγείο της πόλης Γκουανγκσί στη Νότια Κίνα, όπως ανέφεραν ΜΜΕ. Η αστυνομία έχει συλλάβει τον ύποπτο, ενώ οι τραυματίες μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο. Ο δράστης είναι ένας φρουρός σχολικής ασφάλειας και το κίνητρο του παραμένει άγνωστο.

Πηγή:ΕΡΤ

