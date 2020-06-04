39 άτομα, εκ των οποίων 37 παιδιά, τραυματίστηκαν σε επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε ένα νηπιαγωγείο της πόλης Γκουανγκσί στη Νότια Κίνα, όπως ανέφεραν ΜΜΕ. Η αστυνομία έχει συλλάβει τον ύποπτο, ενώ οι τραυματίες μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο. Ο δράστης είναι ένας φρουρός σχολικής ασφάλειας και το κίνητρο του παραμένει άγνωστο.

39 people including 37 students were injured in a knife attack at a primary school in Wuzhou, S China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Thursday morning, the local government said. Police have controlled the suspect and the injured were sent to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/sQrhyX0i9W

— People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) June 4, 2020