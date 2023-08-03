Basketball Friendly Match «Greece – Slovenia»

Friday, August 04

19:00 Athens | 12:00 New York | 02:00 Sydney (Aug. 5, 2023)

GREECE vs SLOVENIA (Friendly match)

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation – ERT S.A. announces the broadcast of the Men’s National Basketball Team matches in August. Greeks around the world can watch LIVE the friendly match between Greece and Slovenia in addition to all of the games of the Aegean Acropolis Tournament.

The Greece-Slovenia Friendly match will also honor the accomplishments of the great athlete, Nikos Galis for his contribution to sports and Greek society with a special award ceremony.

The games will be broadcast live on ERT World with catch up available afterwards on ERTFlix.