Business in Balkans

Movie

1996 – Comedy, New Greek Cinema

A young owner of a provincial café travels to Romania in search of girls to work at his establishment. After many adventures, he manages to find three girls and returns with them. The business thrives, achieving unprecedented success, and profits skyrocket until he and two of his friends fall in love with the girls and suffer watching them interact with the bar’s customers.

Actors

Αλέξανδρος Λογοθέτης, Daniela Nane, Rodica Horobet, Maria Sauleae, Nikos Bousdoukos, Natalia Dragoumi, Kostas Evripiotis, Fotis Polyhronopoulos, Vasilis Tsagklos, Antigoni Glykofridi, Vassilis Diamantopoulos, Lydia Lenossi, Spyros Fokas, Dimitris Piatas, Giorgos Partsalakis

Directed by

Vasilis Boudouris

Writing Credits

Vasilis Boudouris