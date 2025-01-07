Greek Series | With Greek and English subtitles

Season Β

The period romantic drama “Electra,” based on an idea by author Eleni Kaplani, directed by Vicky Manoli and written by Manto Arvaniti and Thomas Tsampanis, returns this new television season on ERT World with new episodes full of twists, forbidden love affairs, and dark secrets coming to light.

The second season of the series once again shines a light on the small island of Arsinoe. Guilty secrets, betrayals, and crimes are revealed. The mirror turns upside down. Sotiris, betrayed by a woman, his father, and brother, will go from being a victim to becoming a perpetrator. The choices he makes on this journey of revenge will lead him to his inevitable downfall.

Nikolas, in an ironic twist of fate, will go from being a perpetrator to the victim of a ruthless woman. Nemesis is here for Nikolas, but also for Electra, who betrayed Sotiris and was betrayed by Pavlos. Her daughter’s engagement to Pavlos will be the hardest blow she has ever faced. Will she be able to endure it?

Electra, Sotiris, Pavlos, Nefeli, and Nikolas struggle to live, to forget, to love, to seek revenge, and to find redemption. They are all at the mercy of fate, but also of their choices. Each one is trapped in their own pain, loneliness, and vengeful fury. In the end, who will triumph, and who will fall apart? What will remain? Broken souls, scattered pieces of chaos that only a divine hand can piece back together.

Starring: Emily Koliandri (Electra), Apostolis Totsikas (Pavlos Filippou), Tasos Giannopoulos (Sotiris Vrettos), Katerina Didaskalou (Domna Sagias), Giorgos Symeonidis (Stergios Sagias), Loukia Papadaki (Titika Vrettou), Alexandros Mylonas (Petros Vrettos), Thanasis Patriarcheas (Nikolas Vrettos), Nefeli Kouri (Katerina), Evangelia Moumouri (Meropi Chatzi), Danae Loukaki (Zoe Nikolaidou), Drosos Skotis (Kyriakos Chatzis), Eirini Lafazani (Danae), Viktoras Petsas (Vassilis), Olga Michalopoulou (Nefeli), Nektaria Panagiotopoulou (Sofia), Emmanouil Gerapetritis (Perlepes – School Principal), Aris Antonopoulos (Lieutenant Mimis), Nikos Ioannidis (Konstantis), Christos Georgalis (Serafentinoglou), Ifigeneia Pieridou (Ourania), Asterios Krikonis (Fanouris), Fani Kataveli (Eleni), Pavlos Kourtidis (Orestis Michos), Eleni Kousta (Maro), Alkiviadis Mangonas (Telis), Eugenia Karampesini (Filio), Alexandros Varthis (Lawyer Nasos Dimaras), Makis Arvanitakis (Court President), Vasileios-Kyriakos Afentoulis (Officer Haris), Aimilianos Stamatakis (Stavros).

New characters joining the series “Electra”: Alexandra Pantelaki (Despo Karava), Iliana Mavromati (Agni Doutsis), and Spyros Stamoulis (Alexis Bogris).

Screenplay: Manto Arvaniti, Thomas Tsambanis

Director: Vicky Manoli

Directors: Thanasis Iatridis, Linos Christodoulou

Cinematography: Giannis Manos, Antonis Kounelas

Costume Designer: Elena Pavlou

Set Designer: Kiki Pitta

Production Coordination: Thodoris Kontos

Production Execution: JK PRODUCTIONS – Karagiannis

Production: ERT