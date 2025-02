Greek Documentaries | 2023 | 117 min

A journey through the extraordinary career of Giannis Spanos.

From his childhood home in Kiato to his notable collaborations in Paris and his success in Greece, the narrative is brought to life through rare archival materials and interviews. Guided by the personal research of a devoted admirer of his music, we uncover why Spanos chose to stay out of the limelight, letting his work speak for itself.

Written and Directed by: Άρης Δόριζας