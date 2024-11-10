Here We Are

Season 3 | Entertainment | Subtitles: Greek, English

Guided by humor and the desire to discover unknown yet captivating corners of Greece, to become one with the locals, and to be initiated into their way of life, traditions, and customs, Jerome Kaluta says “yes” to every new challenge.

He enters fields, rides tractors, harvests, plows, and milks the sheep. He explores forests, caves, and historical pathways, navigates rivers and conquers waves, immerses himself in frigid waters, engages in weaving and embroidery, prepares renowned local dishes, and sings in the most unforeseen locations.

Directed by: Andreas Loukakos

Host: Jérôme Kaluta