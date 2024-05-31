Greek Cinema| Comedy | Year of production: 2013

The beautiful French Colette from Limoges, embarks on a journey by car. She is accompanied by the German Max, who is in love with her, but also the Greek writer Markos, who follows her on a “coming-of-age journey”. Colette’s goal is to race her new car, but also to choose the perfect match. A comedy of misunderstandings, a modern fairy tale that starts from Paris in the 60s and reaches Greece today.