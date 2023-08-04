Movie

2021 – Drama, New Greek Cinema

Mountainous Crete, 1958. The poor and working-class Angelidakis family is trying to rise socially. Its involvement in the oil trade will be a stepping stone for the acquisition of enormous wealth and excessive social advancement. The sudden wealth, however, will have a profound effect on the family members. Their journey over twenty-five years unfolds like a tangle of complicated relationships and delicate balances, while the gradual alienation scars them deeply. How does wealth really affect people? Can everything change from one moment to the next?

Actors

Tassos Noussias, Stefania Goulioti, Giorgis Tsouris, Errikos Litsis, Nikos Chelios, Efi Goussi, Manos Ioannou, Kyriaki Gaspari , Dimitris Makalias, Isidoros Stamoulis, Christos Efthimiou, Giolanta Balaoura, Korina Alexandridou, Alexandros Tranoulidis, Sofia Manolakou, Niki Lami, Maria Oikonomou, Yorgos Zois, Giorgos Zois, Kyriaki Stourou

Directed by

Costas Charalambous