Man Wanted

Short Stories | 2022 | 9 min

A young man enters a subway station filled with posters and advertisements of beautiful men and women. Descending the stairs, he sinks into a world beyond his control and finds himself on a strange journey that leads to a chase through empty train cars, filled with whispers and shadows in dimly lit stations. He tries to escape everything pursuing him: the faces of people in the posters that come to life and haunt him, the framework threatening to absorb and immobilize him—a chase, even against his own self.

Directed by: Irida Zhonga

Writing Credits: Irida Zhonga