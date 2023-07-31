Entertainment, Music

The most melodic “Music Box” is opened on ERT by Nikos Portokaloglou and Rena Morfi with guests from different music venues, who discover the playlist of their lives through unexpected interviews. The idea of the weekly show, which does not follow a foreign format, but was based on Juke Box, the musical performance by Nikos Portokaloglou, has as its main motto “Music brings us together”, as different guest singers or songwriters meet in the studio each time and, through unexpected surprise-questions and music games, reveal both known and unknown instances of their life and career. At the same time, the show gives a stand to young artists, who appear in front of acclaimed artists, to perform their own songs, while tributes to all genres of music also have a special place.