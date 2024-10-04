Live broadcast on ERTFLIX International

The Patriarchal Divine Liturgy from Sydney

Saturday, October 5 at 23:30 (ATH) | 20:30 (UTC)

Live on ERT World 1

Australia welcomes His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Primus of Orthodoxy is set to visit the cities of Sydney and Melbourne and will participate in a series of commemorative events marking the centenary of the establishment of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia. It is worth noting that this is the Ecumenical Patriarch’s second visit to Australia; the first took place in 1996. Among the highlights of these events is the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy, which will be held in Sydney on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at the ICC Sydney Theatre.

ERT offers Greeks around the world the opportunity to watch the Divine Liturgy live from Australia via the special channel ERT World 1, which will be available on ERTFLIX International on Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 PM (Athens time) | 08:30 PM (UTC) until 4:00 AM (ATH) | 01:00 AM (UTC) (Sunday morning).