Peppermint

Greek Cinema | Comedy, Romantic | Year of production: 1999

Memories come alive as a celebration for an old classmate approaches. Stefanos, a 45-year-old aircraft engineer, recalls his childhood, his passion for airplanes, and his first love, whom he lost during his teenage years. The death of his mother serves as a catalyst for him to reconnect with his childhood friend and discover just how much they still have to say to each other…

Actors

Georges Corraface, Anny Loulou, Alexandros Mylonas, Nikoletta Vlavianou, Giorgos Gerontidakis-Sempetadelis, Tassos Palatzidis, Sofia Filippidou, Natassa Manissali, Maria Kanellopoulou, Vicky Protogeraki, Charis Mavroudis, Markella Pappa, Ageliki Spilopoulou, Elisavet Konstantinidou, Dimitris Drosos, Zoi Voudouri, Marianna Marteli, Nikos Bournias, Konstantina Stefanopoulou, Maria Theodorova, Dimitris Plionis

Directed by

Costas Kapakas