2022

A girl is rescued from prostitution, into which her father forces her. The remains of a Molotov cocktail attack. The travelogue of an old man with dementia and a potentially diligent policewoman. A couple in search of love. A woman expresses her anger to a civil servant. A man kidnaps his best friend.

Actors: Maria Zorba, Thodoris Katsafados, Giannis Kokiasmenos, Kostas Baras, Nefeli Kouri, Vangelis Psomas, Andreas Natsios, Angeliki Karystinou, Adrian Frieling, Electra Gennata, Nikos Pantelidis, Thanasis Chalkias, Maria Karakitsou, Christos Zacharof, Dimitris Fourlis, Christina Sotiriou, Stefanos Kakavoulis, Alexios Kotsoris, Dimitris Siganos, Natalie Pawloff, Katerina Tsasi, Dimitris Moraitis, Anna Goula

Directed by: Vasilis Mazomenos

Written by: Vasilis Mazomenos, Vasilis Goudelis