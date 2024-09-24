Symphonic Rebetiko – From Smyrna and Constantinople to Piraeus

Music | 2022 | 61 min

100 years after the Asia Minor Catastrophe, ERT Contemporary Music Orchestra, under the direction of its conductor Giorgos Aravidis, meets the refugee composers of rebetiko, in a musical journey from Constantinople and the coast of Asia Minor to Piraeus with a symphonic sound. The adaptation and editing was done by the musicologist and arranger Yannis Belonis. After 1922, the refugee instrumentalists from Smyrna, Constantinople and other regions of the East and Pontus with their tamburas, zithers and violins, mandolins and lyres settled en masse in Piraeus, bringing with them their melodies, dances and culture. They met the then marginal rebetiko musicians of the port, creatively blending their sound into a new music that changed the popular culture of Greece.