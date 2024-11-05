The United States elections on ERT

The United States elections on ERTFLIX International

Detailed News Bulletin at 18:00 (Athens Time) Live from Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, November 5 & Wednesday, November 6, 2024 | 18:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC)

ERT NEWS live on ERTFLIX International will bring viewers comprehensive coverage of the 2024 U.S. presidential elections, with live updates, in-depth analysis, and expert commentary. Greeks worldwide can rely on ERT NEWS for detailed, real-time information from Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the coverage begins with a special news bulletin at 18:00 (Athens Time), hosted live from Washington D.C. by Apostolos Mangiriadis. ERT’s dedicated U.S. correspondent Lena Argyri will join Mangiriadis, along with special envoys Fanis Papathanasiou and Alexandros Mordoutak, to deliver minute-by-minute updates from the candidates’ campaign headquarters.

The election coverage marathon continues throughout November 5, with special broadcasts following news bulletins at 18:00, 21:00, and 24:00. At 00:30, Giannis Moutsios and Kleio Nikolaou will host guests at the ERT NEWS studio, offering live connections to Washington candidate headquarters to discuss the results and all major developments.

To provide global context, ERT’s international correspondents in London, Brussels, Paris, and Istanbul, along with special analysts and journalists from the ERT NEWS international news department, will contribute insights into the election’s impact worldwide and forecasts for the next day in the U.S. and globally.

The continuous election coverage will proceed on Wednesday, November 6, with special broadcasts covering all developments.