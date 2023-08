Movie

2022 – New Greek Cinema, Comedy

On the last day of his holidays in Greece, a young father working abroad struggles to acquire a valuable ice cream, hoping to appease his angry son.

Actors

Nassos Dimitropoulos, Eva Angelopoulou, Lefteris Chatzimichail, Jeo Pakitsas, Aggelos Koukos, George Chiotis, Natassa Sfendylaki

Directed by

Pavlos Sifakis

Writing Credits

Pavlos Sifakis