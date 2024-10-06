Greek Cinema | 2006

Summer 1969, dictatorship.

In a small town, the group of friends of teenager Achilleas grows up with dreams, family drama and politics. The five boys follow Uranya (a prostitute settled outside the village) and dream of raising money to visit her.

However, dreamer Achilles, who wants to become an astronaut, brakes his leg and is transferred to Athens to the hospital. There, he sees for the first time an URANYA TV brand, which, among other things, is going to broadcast the launch of “”Apollo”” to the moon. Passionate about this idea, he and his friends face an urgent dilemma: Will they buy an URANYA TV or will they “”visit”” Uranya to be initiated into the secrets of love making?