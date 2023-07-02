Episode 17: «Finland, the happiest country in the world» [With English subtitles]
For the sixth year in a row, Finland was voted the country with the happiest citizens.
The show “365 Moments” with Sofia Papaioannou, traveled to Finland to find out what makes its residents happy.
She met older and more recent Greek immigrants in Helsinki, who explained why they chose to live and work in the northern Nordic country.
Militarily neutral for long, Finland has made a major turn recently due to the war in Ukraine and became NATO’s newest member in April.
With historically strained relations with neighboring Russia, the show traveled to the border and watched military exercises by Finnish reservists, who have been training increasingly lately and are ready to defend themselves.
