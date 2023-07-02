Thursday, July 06

23:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC)

Behind the news and major events are always human moments. Moments that shaped the course of an event, marked people’s lives and even defined history. The show “365 Moments” with Sofia Papaioannou, attempts to highlight these moments, shedding light on major issues of society, politics, current events, and history today. With reporting from locations where events take place, in Greece and abroad. Journalism 365 days a year, captured in “365 Moments”.

Episode 17: «Finland, the happiest country in the world» [With English subtitles]

For the sixth year in a row, Finland was voted the country with the happiest citizens.

The show “365 Moments” with Sofia Papaioannou, traveled to Finland to find out what makes its residents happy.

She met older and more recent Greek immigrants in Helsinki, who explained why they chose to live and work in the northern Nordic country.

Militarily neutral for long, Finland has made a major turn recently due to the war in Ukraine and became NATO’s newest member in April.

With historically strained relations with neighboring Russia, the show traveled to the border and watched military exercises by Finnish reservists, who have been training increasingly lately and are ready to defend themselves.

Research: Sofia Papaioannou

Editor-in-chief: Stavros Vlachos – Magia Filippopoulou

Direction of Photography: Panos Manolitsis

Editing: Isidora Harbila

Host: Sofia Papaioannou

Available on ERTFLIX