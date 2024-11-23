Monday, November 25 at 19:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Behind the news and major events are always human moments. Moments that shaped the course of an event, marked people’s lives and even defined history. The show “365 Moments” with Sofia Papaioannou, attempts to highlight these moments, shedding light on major issues of society, politics, current events, and history today. With reporting from locations where events take place, in Greece and abroad. Journalism 365 days a year, captured in “365 Moments”.

Today: “Eating Disorders: In Search of the ‘Perfect’ Body” [With English subtitles]

Episode 2

Every year in Greece, 800 to 1,000 people are hospitalized due to eating disorders. These numbers are steadily increasing, while the average age is decreasing, with children as young as 9 and 10 ending up in hospital beds.

In the program “365 Moments,” four young women share their personal battles with anorexia.

They speak with Sofia Papaioannou about their extreme dietary restrictions, binge eating episodes, hospitalizations, and their daily struggle against the false ideals of the “perfect” body promoted on screens and social media as the key to a successful life.

Research: Sofia Papaioannou

Editor-in-chief: Stavros Vlachos – Magia Filippopoulou

Host: Sofia Papaioannou