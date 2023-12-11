Every 2nd Monday | 02:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 00:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Season Β.

Behind the news and major events are always human moments. Moments that shaped the course of an event, marked people’s lives and even defined history. The show “365 Moments” with Sofia Papaioannou, attempts to highlight these moments, shedding light on major issues of society, politics, current events, and history today. With reporting from locations where events take place, in Greece and abroad. Journalism 365 days a year, captured in “365 Moments”.

Research: Sofia Papaioannou

Editor-in-chief: Stavros Vlachos – Magia Filippopoulou

Direction of Photography: Panos Manolitsis

Editing: Isidora Harbila

Host: Sofia Papaioannou