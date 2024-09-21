The matches of the 6th “Pavlos Giannakopoulos” tournament on ERT World

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade – Panathinaikos AKTOR at 22:00 (Athens time) | 19:00 (UTC)

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, the 6th International Tournament in memory of Pavlos Giannakopoulos, who honored Greek sports with his integrity and sportsmanship, will take place at the Panathenaic Stadium.

Four great European basketball teams will come together at the Kallimarmaro Stadium to play two historically significant matches in honor of the legendary leader of Panathinaikos.

Specifically, Anadolu Efes Istanbul, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade, and host Panathinaikos AKTOR will participate in this major tournament, which has now become a tradition. ERT World will broadcast the exciting games live from the Panathenaic Stadium, giving Greeks around the world the opportunity to watch a unique sporting event.

On Saturday, September 21, at 19:00 and 22:00 (Athens time), the following games will be broadcast: Anadolu Efes Istanbul – Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade – Panathinaikos AKTOR.