Friday, January 03 | 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2007

A bee in August will confront Haris with his worst nightmare: his other self. The idyllic beach, where he and his friends have come for a short getaway, is only accessible by sea.

He, his wife, his sister, and… his mistress wait patiently, but the boatman who was supposed to pick them up is late to arrive. They entertain themselves while maintaining appearances, until the moment a bee stings Haris, who is allergic. His swollen and distorted alter ego appears and takes center stage in the group, mixing secrets and truths, causing relentless panic…

Script and Direction: Thodoris Atheridis

Starring: Thodoris Atheridis, Smaragda Karidi, Antonis Loudaros, Vicky Volioti, Alina Kotsovoulou, Giorgos Kormanos, Elisavet Konstantinidou, Giorgos Kimoulis, Athena Valkoni, Giorgos Vouvakis, Giannis Palamiotis, Ourania Argyropoulou, Giorgos Kargalos, Eleni Priovoulou, Ioanna Asimakopoulou, Dionysis Pythéas, Giannis Argyropoulos, Achilleas Ntikoulis, Giorgos Liatis, Angeliki Cholidou, and others.

Editing: Giannis Chalkiadakis

Music: Giannis “Bach” Spyropoulos

Cinematography: Simos Sarketzis