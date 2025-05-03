A Bird in the Hand…

Tuesday, May 06 at 01:10 (ΑΤΗ) | Monday, May 05 at 22:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Comedy, Year of production: 1965.

Thaleia, daughter of Pythagoras, a tight-fisted grocer, is in love with Petros and refuses to marry Lakis, son of the newly rich Katina, whom her father wants her to marry.

The arrival from America of her uncle and older sister changes the situation dramatically, because the newcomers are open-minded people who see things in a new light. With their undivided help, Thaleia will eventually marry Petros and her brother, Fanis, will marry the Maniatissa he has loved for a long time, but did not dare to confess it to their authoritarian father.

As for Lakis, he too will become part of the family, taking as his wife the younger daughter of Pythagoras.

Directed by: Panos Glykofrydis

Written by: Giorgos Economides, Kostas Nicolaidis

Actors: Mimis Fotopoulos, Giannis Gionakis, Georgia Vassiliadou, Giorgos Economidis, Katerina Gogou, Nitsa Marouda, Kety Lampropoulou, Tasos Giannopoulos, Matina Karra, Nikitas Platis, Vangelis Ploios, Kia Bozou, Zannino, etc.