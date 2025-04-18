A Girl in Black

Holy Saturday, April 19 | 13:00 (ATH) | 10:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Easter Sunday, 20 Απριλίου, στις 04:00 (ATH) | 01:00 (UTC)

Year of production: 1956

Paul and Antonis arrive in Hydra to spend a few days of relaxation. They will rent rooms in the house of widow Froso, who lives with her daughter Marina and her son Mitsos. Paul gradually discovers that the family is a special case on the island, but he also discovers the melancholic beauty of Marina. Thus, when the time comes to leave, he decides to stay on the island for a few more days. Other men on the island, including Christos, are also in love with Marina.

A film that, apart from the amazing performances of the actors, showcases Greece of that era.

AWARDS AND DISTINCTIONS

Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Film by the Foreign Press Committee in Hollywood

Silver Award at the Moscow Film Festival 1958

Nomination for the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival.

Starring: Elli Lambeti, Dimitris Horn, Giorgos Foundas, Eleni Zafeiriou, Stefanos Stratigos, Notis Pergialis, Anestis Vlachos, Thanasis Veggos, Nikos Fermas.

Screenplay: Michalis Kakogiannis

Music: Argyris Kounadis

Directed by: Michalis Kakogiannis