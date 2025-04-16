A Hero in his Slippers

Holy Saturday, April 19 at 01:20 (ΑΤΗ) | Holy Friday, April 18 at 22:20 (UTC) | ERT World

Dramatic Comedy, Year of production: 1958.

The cinematographic adaptation of the homonymous theatrical comedy by Alekos Sakellarios and Christos Giannakopoulos.

Retired General Lambros Dekavallas, who lives modestly but honestly with his wife Eirini and their daughter Popi, receives a visit from his future son-in-law, who informs him that he intends to emigrate to Australia to make money and marry Popi. On the same day, Dekavallas also receives a visit from his cousin Apostolos, who informs him that the homeland has decided to erect his statue in the small square in front of his house to honor him. However, on the day of the unveiling, Popi realizes that Apostolos’ daughter, Jenny, plans to marry her suitor but hides her tears not to upset her father, who is overjoyed. Soon, the good-natured general realizes that the whole statue affair was just another scheme to embezzle state funds and he sends away all the fortune hunters and scammers.

Cast: Vasilis Logothetidis, Ilya Livykou, Vyron Pallis, Nitsa Tsaganea

Screenplay: Alekos Sakellarios

Director: Alekos Sakellarios