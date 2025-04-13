A Neighborhood Named “The Dream”

Holy Friday, April 18 | 23:10 (ATH) | 20:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Award-winning social drama.

A poor neighborhood in Athens, Asyrmatos, is the center of the world for the people living there, who are trying in every way to escape poverty and hardship. Rikos, who has just been released from prison, tries to make money, while his beloved sees other men and her brother tries to contribute to the family’s finances.

Rikos will come up with a job idea but he will spend the accumulated money. One of his “partners” will commit suicide. Rikos, his beloved, and her brother, defeated and disappointed because the expectations they had never came to fruition, will be forced to accept the harsh reality.

This is a film made in the neorealist style, with a very strong cast of actors, which impressed due to Alekos Alexandrakis’ sensitive directorial eye and its strong social messages.

Awards:

The film won two awards at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival 1961: Best Supporting Actor (Manos Katrakis) and Best Cinematography (Dimos Sakellariou).

Cast: Alekos Alexandrakis, Aliki Georgouli, Manos Katrakis, Alekos Petsos, Aleka Paizi, Sappho Notara, Ilektra Kalamidou, Spyros Mousouris, Thanasis Mylonas, Athanasia Moustaka, Vasos Andronidis, Kostas Baladimas, Giorgos Tzortzis, Giorgos Vlachopoulos, Lambros Kotsiris, Eleni Karpeta, Gianna Olympiou, Tasos Darios, Eva Evangelidou, Kostas Manioudakis, Antonis Voulgaris

Script: Tasos Leivaditis, Kostas Kotzias

Cinematography: Dimos Sakellariou

Music: Mikis Theodorakis

Song: Grigoris Bithikotsis

Direction: Alekos Alexandrakis