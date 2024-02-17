A Ripple in the Pond

Tuesday, February 20 at 00:15 (ATH) | 22:15 (UTC) | ERT World
Year of production: 1952
Manolis Skoudris is married to Veta. He is a quiet family man but very stingy. One night they go out to have fun together with his partner, Giorgos, and two beautiful and lively Greek-American women.
Directed by: Alekos Sakellarios
Written by: Alekos Sakellarios – Christos Gianakopoulos.
Starring: Vasilis Logothetidis, Ilia Livykou, Evangelos Protopappas, Mary Lalopoulou, Kaiti Lampropoulou, Stefanos Stratigos.