A Ripple in the Pond

Tuesday, February 20 at 00:15 (ATH) | 22:15 (UTC) | ERT World

 

Year of production: 1952

Manolis Skoudris is married to Veta. He is a quiet family man but very stingy. One night they go out to have fun together with his partner, Giorgos, and two beautiful and lively Greek-American women.

Directed by: Alekos Sakellarios

Written by: Alekos Sakellarios – Christos Gianakopoulos.

Starring: Vasilis Logothetidis, Ilia Livykou, Evangelos Protopappas, Mary Lalopoulou, Kaiti Lampropoulou, Stefanos Stratigos.

 

