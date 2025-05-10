A Wild Reveler

Sunday, May 11 | 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Panos Pampanos leads a double life. To Thaleia, the daughter of his best friend and his protégé, he presents himself as a man of strict principles and unwavering morals. In reality, he’s an incorrigible party-goer, hiding behind the persona of an imaginary nephew.

When the aunt of his business partner Dinos Kaliampesis, Mrs. Angela Avgerinou, arrives in Athens from Johannesburg, Panos falls in love with her daughter, Gianna, and tries to make his fictitious nephew disappear. However, Dinos also falls in love with Thaleia, whom he mistakenly believes to be Panos’ former girlfriend.

Misunderstandings pile up as Thaleia believes Dinos is Panos’ nephew, while Gianna assumes Thaleia is Panos’ fiancée. In the end, order is restored: Panos marries Gianna, and Dinos marries Thaleia.

Cast: Lampros Konstantaras, Jenny Rousseau, Andreas Barkoulis, Vicky Vanita, Makis Revmatas, Kaki Panagiotou, Petros Zarkadis, Sotiris Tzevelekos, Nikitas Platis, Theodore Katsadramis, Mitsi Konstantaras, Babis Anthopoulos, and others.

Screenplay: Kostas Pretenteris

Music: George Katsaros

Song: Vicky Moscholiou

Direction: Kostas Karagiannis