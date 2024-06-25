The “Aegean Acropolis” Basketball Tournament and the Friendly Match of the Greek National Team on ERT World and ERTFLIX International

The Greek National Basketball Team is gearing up with the goal of securing the precious ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris. Their preparation is being covered by ERT.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Kostas Papanikolaou, and their teammates, under the guidance of national coach Vassilis Spanoulis, are intensifying their training at the Peace and Friendship Stadium. The team is ready to showcase their readiness in friendly matches, which will be aired exclusively by the Public Broadcaster.

The first game kicks off Friday, June 21, 2024, at 20:00 (Athens time) against Poland, followed by the “Aegean Acropolis” tournament.

In a three-day event featuring three teams, the Greek National Team will face Montenegro on Tuesday, June 25, and will conclude their games against the Bahamas on Thursday, June 27. In between, on Wednesday, June 26, Montenegro will play against the Bahamas.

The upcoming weeks will be decisive for securing a spot in the Olympic Games, and Greece is entering the fray with all its stars.

“Aegean Acropolis” Basketball Tournament

Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 20:00 (Athens Time)

Montenegro – Bahamas

Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 20:00 (Athens Time)

Bahamas – Greece