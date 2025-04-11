Monday, April 14 at 01:42 (ATH) | Sunday, April 13 at 22:42 (UTC) | ERT World

1st TV Broadcast

Short Stories

Sandy, a drama school graduate with asthma, has a busy day ahead before her evening performance. She juggles teaching yoga, working as a clown, and attending an audition, all while trying to make time for Spyros, her boyfriend, amidst the chaos.

Actors: Dimitra Vlagopoulou, Vaggelis Ambatzis, Thanos Tokakis, Elena Topalidou, Aulona Lupa, Katerina Misichroni, Ilias Moulas, Mick Glykas, Alexandra Hasani, Thodoris Skyftoulis

Directed by: Alexis Koukias-Pantelis