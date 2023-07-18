Wednesday, July 19

17:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC)

Weekly daily broadcast, produced by ERT3. Topics of agriculture and rural economy. The show offers comprehensive and complete updates of interest to the region. It features interviews on outdoor issues and informs on innovative ideas as well as issues related to the development of agricultural economics.

Episode 4: «Next to Thessaloniki, for Thessaloniki. Microgreens, small quantity, plenty of vitamins»

In this episode, we learn about microgreens, vegetable sprouts that many famous chefs in Greece use as garnishes on dishes. We also visit a greenhouse covered with nanotechnology glass.

Editor-in-chief / Host:Tasos Kotsopoulos

Direction: Voula Kostaki

Available on ERTFLIX