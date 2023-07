An Earnest Man

Thursday July 13

18:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC)

George Xenidis is a wealthy young man from an aristocratic family who is under the guardianship of his uncle Nikiforos and his aunt Elpida. His prospects for the future are bright.

Social drama, produced in 1960.

Directed by: Odyseas Kosteletos.

Screenplay by: Odyseas Kosteletos (based on the play “To Hamini” by Christos Hairopoulos).

Cinematography: Andreas Anastasatos, Yiannis Aspiotis.

Music composition: Kostas Kapnisis.

Starring: Nikos Kourkoulos, Kaki Analiti, Christos Tsaganias, Nitsa Tsagania, Yiorgos Velentzas, Artemis Matsas, Pamfili Santorinaiou, Despina Panagiotidou, Javalas Karousos, Bemba Blans, Yiorgos Amoris, Yiannis Manos.