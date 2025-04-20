Andreas Lentakis: A Romantic Fighter

Friday, April 25 | 23:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2017 | Duration: 83 min

A documentary film by Menos Deliotzakis about the life, the political actions and the spiritual journey of Andreas Lentakis. And through them, the course of the Greek Left and its political history during the second half of the 20th century.

The documentary is an in-house production by ERT and was officially screened at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in 2017, in the “Memory / History” section. It has also been featured at the International Historical Documentary Festival in Rijeka, Croatia, at the London Greek Film Festival—where it won the award for Best Creative Documentary—and at Ageandocs, among others.

Filming took place in Athens, Milos, Leros, Karpathos, and in Ethiopia—birthplace of Andreas Lentakis. There, director Menos Deliotzakis’ camera met Tsagai Agga, an Ethiopian schoolmate and close friend of Lentakis, and visited the neighborhoods where Lentakis grew up and the school he attended.

Andreas Lentakis was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Greek immigrant parents from Karpathos of Cretan descent. He later moved to Athens to study at the University of Athens. He became active in the United Democratic Left (EDA) and was imprisoned for four years during the military dictatorship. His Greek citizenship was revoked, and he was tortured in 1967 on the rooftop laundry room at Tositsa and Zaimi streets. From his cell one floor below, Mikis Theodorakis heard his screams—years later, he would compose The Songs of Andreas.

Lentakis remained in prison and in exile for four years. He was exiled to Andros and Milos, where he studied local history and later published several books. He was subsequently transferred to Leros (in Partheni and Lakki) and Oropos. In 1977, he was elected president of EDA, and the following year, mayor of Ymittos—a position he held for three consecutive terms (1978, 1982, 1986). In the elections of 1989 and 1990, he was elected Member of Parliament with the Coalition of the Left (Synaspismos), though he resigned in 1993 and was re-elected the same year with the party Political Spring.

Lentakis was a brilliant figure, whose intellectual contributions spanned politics, history, philology, archaeology, literature, classical studies, and social anthropology. He authored more than 30 works, including poetry collections, historical and archaeological studies, political essays, and anthropological texts. He died of cardiac arrest on March 20, 1997.

The documentary features testimony from friends and comrades from various periods of his life: from his early student years (Kostas Georgousopoulos), the 1-1-4 movement and the campaign for 15% education funding (Mimis Androulakis, Stefanos Stefanou, Ioanna Papathanassiou), and the Lambrakis Youth (Theodoros Pangalos, Takis Palios, Timos Papadopoulos), to his years in exile during the dictatorship (Vangelis Giougis, Orestis Skaltsas, among others).

Also speaking are close friends (Kostas Barbantonakis), his son Vasilis Lentakis, and his wife Efi Lentaki.

The film includes rare archival footage, in which Lentakis himself shares his perspective.

The documentary was completed with the support of the Andreas Lentakis Foundation for Culture and Education.

Directed by: Menos Deliotzakis

Script: Menos Deliotzakis, Nicole Alexandropoulos

Production Manager: Athina Varsou

Cinematography: Merkouris Moumtzoglou

Editing: Yannis Doukas