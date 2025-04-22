ANZAC Lemnos 1915

Friday, April 25 | 22:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 19:00 (UTC) | ERT World

1st TV Broadcast

One-hour documentary, Australian production [Fork Films], 2024.

Blending rare photographic archives with powerful personal accounts, this compelling documentary sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of history: the connection between the island of Lemnos and the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) forces during World War I.

In March 1915 — exactly 110 years ago — the first waves of Allied troops began arriving on Lemnos, as the island became a strategic base for the Gallipoli campaign. Moudros Bay served as the anchorage for one of the largest naval fleets ever assembled in modern history. Throughout the campaign, Lemnos was transformed into a vital support hub, complete with hospitals, supply depots, rest areas, and recovery facilities.

As the film’s director notes, “On Lemnos, the ANZACs found a generous people and a peaceful island — a place of calm and kindness where they could rest and recover from the horrors of Gallipoli.”

Directed by: Pria Viswalingam

Production Management: Elizabeth Kaydos