Apallou – Short Stories

Monday, September 25
02:35 (ATH) | 23:35 (UTC)
Greek fiction film | Greece-France | MICROFILM program
Synopsis: A grandson returns to his ancestors’ village to spend the winter. A grandfather returns from death to see his grandson one last time. A village is unable to handle returns made out of love.
A blend of seemingly different cinematic genres serves the narrative directly, so that the film APALLOU deals with the terms “foreign” and “familiar”, as well as the cohesive threads between the two concepts.
Starring: Mikis Glykas, Stelios Makrias, Giannis Kokkiasmenos
Directed by: Nikos Augoustidis
Director of Photography: Ramon Malapetsa
Art Direction: Michalis Samiotis
Costume Designer: Christina Rautopoulou
Editor: Thodoris Armaos
Music by: Lefteris Veniadis
Sound Recording: Giannis Antypas
Sound Design: Valia Tserou
Sound Mixing: Kostas Varympopiotes
Makeup: Gabriella Charm
Choreographer: Giorgos Ketsaridis
Color: Nikos Koronidis
Special Effects: Prokopis Vlaseros
Visual Effects: Yafka
Post Production: AN MAR
Producers: Konstantinos Baliotis, Luca Cabriolou, Olivier Chantriaux, Philippe Bosse
Production: 2D2R – FILMO2
Co-production: ERT and GREEK FILM CENTER