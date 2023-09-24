Apallou – Short Stories

Monday, September 25

02:35 (ATH) | 23:35 (UTC)

Greek fiction film | Greece-France | MICROFILM program

Synopsis: A grandson returns to his ancestors’ village to spend the winter. A grandfather returns from death to see his grandson one last time. A village is unable to handle returns made out of love.

A blend of seemingly different cinematic genres serves the narrative directly, so that the film APALLOU deals with the terms “foreign” and “familiar”, as well as the cohesive threads between the two concepts.

Starring: Mikis Glykas, Stelios Makrias, Giannis Kokkiasmenos

Directed by: Nikos Augoustidis

Director of Photography: Ramon Malapetsa

Art Direction: Michalis Samiotis

Costume Designer: Christina Rautopoulou

Editor: Thodoris Armaos

Music by: Lefteris Veniadis

Sound Recording: Giannis Antypas

Sound Design: Valia Tserou

Sound Mixing: Kostas Varympopiotes

Makeup: Gabriella Charm

Choreographer: Giorgos Ketsaridis

Color: Nikos Koronidis

Special Effects: Prokopis Vlaseros

Visual Effects: Yafka

Post Production: AN MAR

Producers: Konstantinos Baliotis, Luca Cabriolou, Olivier Chantriaux, Philippe Bosse

Production: 2D2R – FILMO2

Co-production: ERT and GREEK FILM CENTER