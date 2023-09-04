Friday, September 08

02:00 (ATH) | 23:00 (UTC)

Art Week is the show that presents some of the most successful Greek artists, every week.

Lena Aroni talks to musicians, directors, writers, actors, performers, visual artists, and people who, through their careers and dedication to their work, have earned the recognition and love of the public. They talk to Art Week about the way they approach their field and describe the joys and difficulties they encounter along the way. The show hopes to highlight the personal mark of Greek artists, who have enriched the thought and everyday life of the audience that follows them.

Episode 22: «Anita Rachvelishvili»

The most famous mezzo-soprano in the world, Anita Rachvelishvili, in an exclusive interview with Greek television. On the occasion of her performances at the GREEK NATIONAL OPERA in Jules Massenet’s play “Werther”, the wonderful Anita attests, through this conversation, that truly great artists are high quality people with empathy, inherent kindness, humility and moderation. The Georgian lyric singer talks about her start, the huge success she is experiencing, her relationship with happiness, her new role as a mom. Don’t miss this unique and charming artist, whose interview will captivate and move you.

Presentation – Editor-in-chief – Program Editing: Lena Aroni

Direction: Manolis Papanikitas

Host: Lena Aroni

Available on ERTFLIX