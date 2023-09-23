Thursday, September 28

17:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC)

Art Week is the show that presents some of the most successful Greek artists, every week.

Lena Aroni talks to musicians, directors, writers, actors, performers, visual artists, and people who, through their careers and dedication to their work, have earned the recognition and love of the public. They talk to Art Week about the way they approach their field and describe the joys and difficulties they encounter along the way. The show hopes to highlight the personal mark of Greek artists, who have enriched the thought and everyday life of the audience that follows them.

Episode 18: «Georgios Xenos»

Lena Aroni visits the Athens Concert Hall this week, where the great artist Georgios Xenos exhibits his works entitled: “Places of contemplation”. Georgios Xenos talks about his course with distinct simplicity and directness. He shares thoughts about inspiration, success, the way he loves, the way he walks in his life, and his art. An artist that should be known and listened to by people who love special meetings – conversations on TV.

Presentation – Editor-in-chief – Program Editing: Lena Aroni

Direction: Manolis Papanikitas

Host: Lena Aroni