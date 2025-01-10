Sunday, January 12 | 00:00 (ATH) | 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World

The program focuses on key figures in current events, featuring interviews with individuals at the center of developments in politics, economics, and society.

Today: “The Hellenism of Vienna” – Part I

The show “At the Center,” hosted by George Kouvaras, travels to Vienna, a city where renowned Greek benefactors once lived and where Hellenism has left a strong mark since the 1600s.

In this Christmas-themed journey, the show visits the Greek school operating since 1804 and explores remarkable buildings of the Austrian capital. Through this tour, the connection between Vienna and the Filiki Eteria is unveiled, alongside the life of Anthimos Gazis, the stories of the Doumbas and Sina families, and a visit to the “Lyceum of Greek Women” association.

George Kouvaras speaks with Metropolitan Arsenios of Austria, Greece’s Ambassador to Vienna Giorgos Iliopoulos, historian Stergios Laitsos, Father Ioannis Nikolitsis, the president of the Lyceum of Greek Women in Vienna Zografia Pipinou, and young Greeks permanently residing in Vienna.

Chief Editor: Aggeliki Spanou

Director: Maria Andreadelli

Director of Photography: Giannis Lazaridis

Production Manager: Xenia Atmatzidou

Host: George Kouvaras