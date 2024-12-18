Every Sunday at 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

ERT, true to its commitment to sports, returns with the most historic sports show on Greek television. “Athletic Sunday” will accompany viewers in the new season with a rich array of sporting events from all disciplines.

The program will feature highlights from Super League matches, interviews, reports, behind-the-scenes footage, goals, and moments from stadiums around the world. It will also cover basketball, motorsports, and visuals from major sporting events and all Olympic sports.

The strongest journalistic team returns to provide a new dimension to your sports coverage.

Chief Editing: Giorgos Haikalis, Giannis Daras

Direction: Michalis Dimitropoulos

Show Supervision: Panagiotis Botsas, Michalis Petkov

Production Management: Petros Doumbiotis, Dimitris Romfeas

Host: Petros Mavrogiannidis