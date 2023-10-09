Basketball is on ERTWorld.

The most exciting championship of the last years of the Basket League is coming to your screens. All the championship matches, exclusively on ERT.

12 teams, 22 rounds, play out, playoffs, semi-finals & finals, a basketball marathon with 186 suspenseful games. Point by point, all the action, live.

Book your seat in the ERTWorld stands now!

Monday October 09

17:15 (ATH) | 14:15 (UTC) | APOLLON PATRAS CARNA – KARDITSA IAPONIKI | ΕΡΤ3 & ERT WORLD

20:15 (ATH) | 17:15 (UTC) | PANATHINAIKOS – MAROUSSI | ΕΡΤ3 & ERT WORLD