Basket League 2024-2025

ERT and the GBL team up to bring the action

More competitive and exciting than ever, the Basket League returns as the Greek Basketball League, and ERT is set to deliver the 2024-2025 season in a more comprehensive way than ever before. Every game, every highlight – big or small – will be covered.

Greek and European champions Panathinaikos, Super Cup winners Olympiakos, along with teams like Peristeri, Aris, Promitheas, Kolossos, AEK, PAOK, Maroussi, Karditsa, Lavrio, and the historic Panionios, making its big return, promise thrilling, competitive matchups.

Saturday, October 12

20:15 (ATH) | 17:15 (UTC) | AEK Betsson BC- Karditsa IAPONIKI | 2nd Round | ERT World