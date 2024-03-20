Basketball is on ERTWorld!

The most exciting championship of the last years of the Basket League is coming to your screens. All the championship matches, exclusively on ERT.

12 teams, 22 rounds, play out, playoffs, semi-finals & finals, a basketball marathon with 186 suspenseful games. Point by point, all the action, live.

Book your seat in the ERTWorld stands now!

SATURDAY, March 23

17:15-19:15 (ATH) | 15:15–17:15 (UTC)

BASKET LEAGUE | 22nd Round, ARIS Midea – LAVRIO MEGABOLT

20:15-22:15 (ATH) | 18:15–20:15 (UT

BASKET LEAGUE | 22nd Round, AEK Betsson – PERISTERI bwin

SUNDAY, March 24

17:15-19:15 (ATH) | 15:15–17:15 (UTC)

BASKET LEAGUE | 22nd ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΙΚΗ, APOLLON PATRON CARNA – OLYMPIACOS

20:15-22:15 (ATH) | 18:15–20:15 (UT

BASKET LEAGUE | 22nd Round, KARDITSA IAPONIKI – PAOK mateco

MONDAY, March 25

20:15-22:15 (ATH) | 18:15–20:15 (UT

BASKET LEAGUE | 22nd Round, PANATHINAIKOS AKTOR Athens – PROMITHEAS PATRAS