Basketball is on ERTWorld!

The most exciting championship of the last years of the Basket League is coming to your screens. All the championship matches, exclusively on ERT.

12 teams, 22 rounds, play out, playoffs, semi-finals & finals, a basketball marathon with 186 suspenseful games. Point by point, all the action, live.

Book your seat in the ERTWorld stands now!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

17:15-19:15 (ATH) | 15:15–17:15 (UTC)

BASKET LEAGUE | 6th Round, ARIS Midea – PANATHINAIKOS

19:15-21:15 (ATH) | 17:15-19:15 (UTC)

BASKET LEAGUE | 6th Round, PERISTERI bwin – KARDITSA IAPONIKI

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

17:15-19:15 (ATH) | 15:15–17:15 (UTC)

BASKET LEAGUE | 6th Round, AEK betsson – KOLOSSOS H HOTELS

20:15-22:15 (ATH) | 18:15-20:15 (UTC)

BASKET LEAGUE | 6th Round, LAVRIO MEGABOLT – MAROUSSI