Saturday, September 09

20:15 (ATH) | 17:15 (UTC)

PANATHINAIKOS – KLOUZ

The 4th Basketball Tournament “Nikos Fasouras” is on ERTWorld. Peristeri BC, honoring the memory of the club’s great athlete, Nikos Fasouras, is organizing for the fourth consecutive year, with the participation of four top teams, including Cluj Napoca from Romania, Panathinaikos, AEK, and the host Peristeri bwin, a three-day event filled with emotions and serves as a good rehearsal for the upcoming basketball season’s competitive obligations.