Friday, September 29

20:30 (ATH) | 17:30 (UTC)

PAOK – PANATHINAIKOS (Rhodes)

Live broadcast

The Basketball Super Cup is on ERTWorld.

The official premiere of the new competitive season begins with the crowning of the super-champion. The top teams from last year, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Peristeri, and PAOK, are competing for the first title of the year and a place in the history of the competition.

All the thrilling matches will be broadcast live from Rhodes.