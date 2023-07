Sunday, July 30

19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC)

The Panhellenic Beach Volleyball MASTERS 2023, for men and women, is on ERTWorld. After Thessaloniki, Xanthi, and Athens, the tournament concludes with the final matches in Agios Nikolaos, Crete (28-30/07).

The best athletes in the sport compete for the top spot in the demanding and thrilling beach volleyball championship.