Tuesday, May 13, to Friday, May 16 | 20:40 (ATH) | 17:40 (UTC) | ERT World

With English Subtitles

Giorgos Archimandritis, in ERT’s literary show “The book club”, presents classic works that marked the history of the human spirit with their narrative world, language, and aesthetics.

From Homer and Shakespeare to Dostoevsky, Proust, and Virginia Woolf, the recommended books are a reading guide for everyone, an “ideal library” with timeless masterpieces that continue to enchant and fascinate us.

Editor & Host: Giorgos Archimandritis

Director: Michalis Lykoudis

Lighting: Andreas Zacharatos

Title Music: Vangelis Fampas

Production Management: Massive Productions